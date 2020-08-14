Bengaluru, August 14: Two days after the Bengaluru violence, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil stated that they have arrested 60 more people for their alleged association with the incident. Among those arrested include Kaleem Pasha who is husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator from Nagwara ward -- Irshad Begum.

Informing about the arrest, Bengaluru JCP Sandeep Patil said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Kaleem Pasha, the husband of BBMP corporator from Nagwara ward - Irshad Begum, is one of the 60 more people arrested in connection with the incident of violence in Bengaluru." With the latest arrests, the total numbers of people being held by police reached to 206. Bengaluru Violence: What Triggered the Riots in Which 3 People Were Killed And Over 60 Policemen Were Injured? Here's What We Know.

Here's what Sandeep Patil said:

Earlier on Tuesday night, violence broke out in Bengaluru over a 'derogatory' social media post about Prophet Muhammad by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen. Following this, a group entered a basement area and set 200-250 vehicles on fire. Also, the mob vandalised Srinivas Murthy's house.

When police arrived to control the situation, the mob attacked policemen. DJ Halli Police Station was also attacked by the mob and was vandalised. After this, police resort to lathi-charge and tear gas to bring the situation under control. In the incident, three people died, while over 60 police personnel were injured.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said, "Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. The government won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain." In the meantime, police imposed curfew in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits and Section 144 imposed in the rest of the city.

