Bengaluru, August 12: A violence broke out in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru on Tuesday night which claimed three lives and over 60 police personnel were injured over a 'derogatory' social media post. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said, "Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. The government won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain."

The police vehicles were damaged and set on fire. Kamal Pant, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner said, "A group entered a basement area where 200-250 vehicles were set on fire." A probe is currently on in connection with the case. Bengaluru Violence: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Says 'Govt Has Taken Steps to Curb Situation' After Unrest Breaks Out Over Inciting Social Media Post.

What Incited the Bengaluru Violence:

Crowds gathered outside the house of Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy and vandalised it on Tuesday night over an inciting social media post about Prophet Muhammad by his nephew.

The agitated mob set fire to vehicles and attacked policemen who arrived on the scene with stones. Police had to resort to lathicharge and tear gas to bring the situation under control. Following the incident, chaos and panic gripped KG Halli Police Station limits in the city. Bengaluru: Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s Residence Vandalised Over ‘Inciting Social Media Post’, Probe Ordered.

Action Taken by Bengaluru Police Till Now

Bengaluru Police have arrested 149 people for arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police, officials said. Congress’ member of legislative assembly (MLA) Srinivas Murthy’s nephew Naveen was also arrested for sharing the “derogatory” post on Facebook.

The police assured that the situation is completely under control. Curfew imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits and Section 144 imposed in the rest of the city. Police Commissioner added that they are getting some companies from RAF, CRPF & CISF, to join the security arrangements to keep a strong vigil on the tense situation of the state.

Damage to Public Property

GN Shivamurthy, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban visited DJ Halli Police Station that was vandalised on Tuesday night. He said, "The incident that took place last night is very unfortunate. A lot of damage has been caused to public property. I appeal to all the people of the city not to be provoked or disturbed by this incident."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).