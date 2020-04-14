Beware of COVID-19 Related Fake Websites! Hackers Are Using Malicious Portals to Steal Digital Data Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Check Full List

Hacker (Photo Credits: IANS)

As almost everyone is working from home in metropolitan cities due to novel coronavirus lockdown, hackers and fraudsters have created websites to steal computer and mobile data and are also targeting your bank accounts. Maharashtra's Sindhudurg police on Tuesday released a list of COVID-19 related websites that it had deemed malicious. Beware of Coronavirus Maps! Hackers Are Using Information Websites to Steal Your Data Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Cyber criminals are stealing money from citizens' bank accounts, as well as computer or mobile data, by creating fake websites and UPI-IDs. Citizens should use the internet securely and beware of such websites," Sindhudurg police tweeted.

Sindhudurg Police Tweet:

Here is the list of Harmful COVID-19 Related Websites Shared by the Sindhudurg Police:

coronavirusaware.xyz

corona-virus.healthcare

survivecoronavirus.org

vaccine-coronavirus.com

coronavirus.cc

bestcoronavirusprotect.tk

coronavirusupdate.tk

coronavirusstatus.space

coronavirus-map.com

blogcoronacl.cancalcero.digital

coronavirus.zone

coronavirus-realtime.com

coronavirus.app

bgvfr.coronavirusaware.xyz

According to a report published by Check Point Threat Intelligence, more than 4,000 COVID-19 related websites have been registered in the year 2020. "Coronavirus-related domains are 50 per cent more likely to be malicious than other domains registered at the same period,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India reached 10,815 mark on Tuesday evening, according to Union to Union Health Ministry. The total active COVID-19 cases are 9272, while 353 deaths have been reported. 1,189 people have also recovered from the infection.