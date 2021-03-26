New Delhi, March 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has extended support to the Bharat Bandh and said that 'Satyagraha' was the way to oppose these laws and hoped that the protest will be peaceful.

In a tweet in Hindi on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said (loosely translated),"History is witness that through Satyagraha injustice, arrogance and exploitation ends and the agitation should be in the interest of the country and should be peaceful." Bharat Bandh Today: Rail, Road Transport Likely to Be Affected As Farmer Unions Call for Nationwide Shutdown.

The Congress has been opposing the farm laws and is in support of the agitating farmers. Rahul Gandhi even participated and led the tractor Yatra in Punjab and Rajasthan. The party has been organising protests across the country in support of the farmers. Bharat Bandh Today: Farmers Blocked National Highway 24 That Connects Delhi with Ghaziabad, Demand Repeal of Three Farm Laws.

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers on Friday blocked the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border here as part of their 12-hour Bharat Bandh on the completion of four months of protest over the three contentious farm laws.

The farmers blocked the National Highway 24 that connects Delhi with Ghaziabad. The farmers sat on the highway demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

Delhi Traffic Police in a tweet said: "Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur Border NH-24 (Both carriageway), Kindly avoid the stretch."

On Thursday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that all shops, malls, markets and commercial establishments will remain shut on Friday in view of its 'Bharat Bandh' call on completion of four months of farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the Centre's three new farm laws.

According to the SKM, the 12-hour bandh will be observed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. However, ambulances and other essential services will be allowed.

The Bharat Bandh called by SKM is being supported by the representatives of various farmer organisations, trade unions, student groups, lawyer associations, political parties and state governments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2021 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).