New Delhi, January 7: Bharat Biotech, which developed India's indigenous vaccine Covaxin against coronavirus (COVID-19), is set to begin phase 1 and 2 trials of an internasal vaccine. The phase 1 and 2 trials of Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine against coronavirus will be held at Gillurkar Multi Speciality in Nagpur in the next two weeks. The company is working on two intranasal vaccines. COVID-19 Vaccine: Is It Halal or Not? Question Raised by Muslims, Hindus and Jews Even Before Vaccination Process Starts in India.

"We are working on a single dose vaccine compare to two-dose inactivated vaccine. Research has proven that the nasal vaccine is the best choice. Coronavirus also attacks through the nose," Bharat Biotech's head Dr Krishna Ella told India Today. The trials will be conducted on at least 30-45 healthy volunteers who are between 18 and 65 years of age in Bhuvneshwar, Pune, Nagpur and Hyderabad. Can COVID-19 Vaccine Increase Penis Length by 3 Inches? Fact Check to Analyse the Claims Made in a 'Medical Journal'.

Bharat Biotech has partnered with US-based vaccine maker FluGen and scientists from the University of Wisconsin Madison for developing one its nasal COVID-19 vaccine. The company is developing another nasal vaccine in collaboration with the University of Washington School of Medicine. Serum Institute of India has also entered into an agreement with Washington University and St. Louis University for the trials of the nasal vaccine candidate.

What is an Intranasal Vaccine?

Vaccines are delivered through different routes. For example, some vaccines are administered by injection. Similarly, for infants, vaccines are delivered orally. An intranasal vaccine is administered by squirting or spraying the solution into the nostrils. The use of intranasal vaccines reduces the need for syringes, needles and alcohol-based swabs, thus reducing the cost of vaccination.

