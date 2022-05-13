Bhopal, May 13: A class 9 student in Bhopal is allegedly slit the throat and wrist of a girl, one year his junior at school, after she turned down his proposal to be friends. The boy is on the run, police said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the boy confronted his junior in school, a class 8 student when she was in the market with her sister. He stopped her and asked her to be friends. After she said no, he attacked her with a sharp weapon and attacked her at the throat.

He also slit her wrist during the attack to inflict maximum damage. The girl is in hospital where her condition has been described as stable. Delhi: Minor Killed, Dumped Near Aravalli Hills by Friend’s Father For Eating Free Kachoris At His Cart

Yashwant Badole, town inspector Rajpur police station, said they are looking for the accused.

In another horrific incident of crime, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly beheaded by friends of his sister for objecting to their relationship. The minor was badly beaten and then killed. His severed head and the body were dumped a few miles apart by the killers who were nabbed by police on Sunday.

