Bhopal, February 18: A man named Raunak has been arrested in Bhopal for allegedly killing his mother, Nanda More, in a fit of rage when she refused to allow his girlfriend to visit their home on Valentine’s Day. The incident took place in the Shabari Nagar area of the city.

India Today reported that on February 15, the police received a call about a woman’s death in Shabari Nagar. Upon arrival, they found More’s body with multiple injury marks. Raunak, who was initially evasive during questioning, became a person of interest due to his inability to provide concrete answers. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Tribal Man Brutally Thrashed, Forced to Pose as ‘Murga’ in Betul; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

The post-mortem report revealed that More died of suffocation. Upon further questioning, Raunak confessed to the crime. He admitted that an argument had broken out with his mother over his desire to bring his girlfriend home on Valentine’s Day. The altercation escalated to the point where Raunak pushed his mother, causing her to fall and injure her face. When she retaliated by slapping him, Raunak strangled her with a cloth in a fit of rage. Madhya Pradesh: Man Enters Emergency Ward of Hospital in Satna Carrying Unconscious Grandfather on Bike, Recreates ‘3 Idiots’ Scene; Video Surfaces.

The police are continuing their investigation into this tragic incident.

In another news, a youth who came to meet his girlfriend was allegedly abducted and assaulted by her friends in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. The accused kept him captive for 8 hours in a vacant house before they were traced by police. The Station House Officer (SHO), G.S. Uikey, informed us that three suspects from Gadarwara have been sent to jail in connection with the case.

