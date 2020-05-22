Big Bazaar Fined Rs 12,000 For Charging Two Chandigarh Customers Rs 18 For Each Carry Bag

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, May 22: Future Group's Big Bazaar has been fined by Chandigarh's District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum for charging two customers for carry bags. Out of the said fine amount, the hypermarket chain has to pay Rs 10,000 to the consumer legal aid for both cases and Rs 1,218 to each customer. Big Bazaar was penalised for charging Rs 18 extra for carry bags, Hindustan Times reported. Big Bazaar Fined Rs 11,518 For Charging Chandigarh Customer Rs 18 For Carry Bag

One of the complainants, Bharat Dawar, said that he had brought some items from the store and was asked to Rs 18 for a carry bag. He resisted buying bag by terming it an unfair trade practice and move the Consumer court, HT reported. Big Bazaar Fined Rs 23,000 For Charging Two Customers Rs 18 For Each Carry Bag: Chandigarh Consumer Forum.

"Through advertisement /posters/notices clearly displayed at prominent locations of the concerned store stating that as a part of its responsible and environmentally conscious business policy, consumer are requested to carry their own bags and that a separate charge was to be charged in case the consumer wished to obtain a new carry bag," Big Bazaar said in its reply.

However, consumer forum said that Big Bazaar should give carry bags for free to customers “because in our considered view, the price of the carry bag has generally been included by them in the profit margins of the product(s)”.

Another person also claimed that he was charged Rs 18 by a carry bag. The forum directed Big Bazaar to refund Rs 18 and pay Rs 100 as compensation for each of the customers. It also directed the store to pay 1,100 litigation cost and deposit Rs 5,000 in consumer legal aid for both the cases.