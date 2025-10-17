As major parties in Bihar continue finalising candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, disappointment among ticket hopefuls is surfacing, some publicly. On Thursday, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Abhay Kumar Singh went viral after he cried inconsolably on camera, announcing his exit from politics following denial of a ticket from Morwa in Samastipur district. In the emotional video, Singh accuses party leaders of favouritism and corruption: “Someone paid more money than me, that’s why he got the ticket. I am quitting politics now.” Singh, who contested from Morwa in 2020, said he is tired of fighting a corrupt system: “I struggled for 25 years and then fought elections again for 30 years… Now I want to be free from this struggle.” He slammed what he called the “ticket system” and “commission culture” in Bihar politics: “Everyone will give you lollipop, rasgulla, chicken, and alcohol during elections. Later, 20–30% commission will be taken from you.” Alleging local leaders amassed crores through corruption, Singh added: “Morwa will remain in its own condition. I want to retire. It’s not within my capacity anymore.” Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Chaos at Patna Airport as Congress Workers Manhandle Party Leaders Over Ticket Distribution, Accuse Leadership of ‘Selling Tickets’ (Videos).

LJP(R) Leader Cries Inconsolably After Ticket Denial in Bihar

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Facebook Account of Abhay Kumar Singh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

