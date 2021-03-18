Patna, March 18: An employee of the Bank of India was shot dead in Bihar's Suryagarha town in Lakhisarai district, police said on Thursday.

Rubikant Kashyap, the SHO of the Mehandi police station said the incident took place when deceased Rishidev Kumar was returning home from his office in Suryagarha on Wednesday evening.

"Kumar was found dead on the Munger Suryagarha NH 80 near Nandpur Dala village. His bike was also found nearby. The body had gunshot injuries on its back side," Kashyap said. Bihar Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Bhojpur District for Objecting to Celebratory Firing During Wedding.

"We have sent the dead body for post mortem," he said.

"During investigation, it was found that Kumar had two wives and he was having a dispute with his first wife. The family members of the second wife alleged that Kumar's first wife was involved in his murder," Kashyap said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).