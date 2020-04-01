Bihar Man Beaten to Death for Informing Authorities About Coronavirus Suspects in Madhaul Village

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Patna, April 1: In a tragic incident, a youth in Bihar was allegedly beaten to death on Monday after he informed the authorities about COVID-19 suspects, who entered his village from other state. Reports inform that the 24-year-old man had informed officials about the return of two families from Maharashtra to Madhaul village in Bihar. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the family member of the deceased said that as soon as the authorities were informed, the suspects were whisked for a coronavirus test last week and were advised to stay in quarantine.

The HT report states that the victim, identified as Babloo Kumar also worked in Maharashtra’s Pune and returned to Madhaul village two months back. His brother, Guddu informed that Kumar had tipped off government officials about the return of two people-Munna Mahto and Sudhir Kumar. Coronavirus Cases Jump to 1397 in India as Country Sees 146 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours.

The report further adds that a medical and police team took the families for tests and released them on March 25, asking them to undergo home quarantine. Soon after, the victim was assaulted on Monday, following which he was rushed a hospital in Muzaffarpur that declared him brought dead.

On the basis of the statement given by the victim's brother, the Police registered a case of murder against six men. wo people have been arrested in connection with the assault. As per investigations, Police said that Babloo was beaten to death over an old dispute.