Coronavirus Cases Jump to 1397 in India as Country Sees 146 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 31: The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1397, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Tuesday evening. According to data released by the ministry, the country witnessed 146 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This is a sharp fall from 227 COVID-19 cases that were reported on Monday. Out of 1397 coronavirus cases, 1238 are active. The death toll stands at 35, according to the ministry. Coronavirus Cases Breach 800,000-Mark Globally, Death Toll Nears 39,000.

While 123 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged, one migrated, the ministry said. Kerala, where 234 people have tested positive so far, reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases, followed by Maharashtra which recorded 216 cases. In Maharashtra, 39 patients were successfully treated, while 19 recovered in Kerala. Uttar Pradesh saw 101 coronavirus cases, including 14 cured patients.