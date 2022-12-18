Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday arrested a youth for performing obscene acts inside the Vishweshwar Mahadev temple in Prakash Nagar. Sanyogita Ganj PS SHO T Qazi said that "Yesterday we got info that a youth was doing obscene acts. CCTV footage of the area checked. Accused Wasim arrested. Action being taken under NSA act." Model's Obscene Dance Video Inside Mahakaleshwar Temple Goes Viral; BJP Leader Threatens & Announces Prize Money For Taking Revenge.

