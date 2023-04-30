Patna, April 30: A security guard of a prominent doctor in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district was gunned down and another has been reported missing, an official said on Sunday.

Both the guards were deployed for the security of properties of Dr Ramji Singh. The incident occurred at Sangampur Ghat under the Ahiyapur police station. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Shot Dead on Busy Street by Two Bike-Borne Criminals in Dhar.

Raghav Dayal, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Muzaffarpur (City) said: "The two guards hired by Dr Ramji Singh were living in one room and looking after the security of the property. On Sunday, when they did not come out of the room, worried neighbours reached there and found the dead body of one of the guards on the floor in a pool of blood."

"We immediately went there and recovered the dead body. The victim was shot in the head. The other guard is missing from the room. We are making efforts to trace him," Dayal said. Saket Court Firing: Woman Shot and Injured in Delhi Court Complex, Accused Nabbed From Faridabad.

Police sources said that there is a possibility that the missing guard may have committed the murder and fled from the spot. The police are investigating from all angles. Dr Ramji Singh is a prominent heart specialist of Muzaffarpur. He was asked for an extortion of Rs 10 lakh in 2015.

