Bihar, December 24: A shocking case has come to light from Gaya where a witness in the double murder case was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified assailants outside the Gaya civil court in broad daylight. Reportedly, the witness was attacked once before on July 31.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the deceased has been identified as Babu Dhobi (32), a Bihar native. The deceased was supposed to appear before the court as a witness in a 2019 murder case of two youths. As per the reports, the witness was shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was about to enter the court premises.

Following the attack, the victim was rushed to the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said that the victim had identified the accused in the twin murder case. The culprits will be arrested soon, police added. A probe has been launched into the matter.

