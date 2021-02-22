Patna, February 22: Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, said that the state Budget tabled on Monday is nothing but a pack of lies, which lacks the vision to provide jobs to the youth of the state.

"In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the NDA had promised to create 20 lakh jobs in Bihar. But the Finance Minister has not uttered a single word about installation of industries, food processing units, open sugar mills etc. If there is no industry in Bihar, how will they create 20 lakh jobs," Tejashwi asked.

"The Class X question papers of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) are continuously getting leaked at various places. Why didn't the CM or the Education Minister clarify the government's position on this in the House? Education Minister Vijay Chaudhary is directly responsible for this. Why didn't the CM ask for his resignation," Tejashwi said. Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Over Deteriorating Law and Order, Says in Bihar 'Maha Jungle Raj' is Going Wild.

"When we are raising questions in the House, they say we have no knowledge about anything. I want to say that the CM has no knowledge about social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook," Tejashwi said, hinting at the FIRs registered against some journalists in Bihar over social media posts.

The RJD leader further said that the state government wants to suppress the voice of people who question it. "If journalists ask questions, they are booked. If opposition leaders ask questions, they are booked," Tejashwi said.

Referring to the Nitish Kumar-led government's recent policy to retire police personnel above the age of 50 years over work inefficiency, Tejashwi said, "Why the ministers and top officials are excluded from this policy? The Education Minister and the BSEB chairman are the most inefficient persons who are unable to prevent the leak of question papers. Question papers of every exam are getting leaked these days."

"The crime graph of Bihar keeps rising but the Finance Minister has no word on police modernisation. As a result, the cops are travelling on expired vehicles, they do not even have quality weapons to take on the criminals," Tejashwi added.

