Patna, November 19: At least six people were injured during a clash between two groups over Chhath ghat in Bihar’s Buxar district. The incident happened on Saturday night. Two men, Rakesh Kumr (30) and Prem Prakash Vidyarthi (28), sustained head injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. Besides, four other persons also sustained injuries but were discharged after preliminary treatment.

The incident occurred between the youths of Dera village and Kathgharwa village at Mahadeva Ghat under Mufassil police station in the district. Bihar Police Fight Video: Two Cops Get Into Ugly Brawl in Nalanda, Clip Goes Viral.

The villagers of Dera claimed that every year the devotees from their village offered prayers at Mahadeva Ghat, but this time the villagers of Kathgharwa occupied their place at the ghat. One of the groups also dismantled a statue of Lord Bhaskar (Sun) as well which angered the Chhath devotees. Bihar: Liquor Mafia Attack Excise Department Team in Vaishali, Shocking Video Surfaces.

“As both sides were claiming supremacy over the Mahadeva Ghat for Chhath Puja, this led to a quarrel between them which soon turned into a clash. Both sides attacked each other in which six persons were injured. Two of them have sustained injuries on their heads, and doctors have given several stitches. We have deployed adequate police force to bring the situation under control. At present, the situation is normal,” said Rahul Kumar, the SHO of Mufassil police station.

