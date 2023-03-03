Patna, March 3: Exactly a year after a married woman eloped with her lover, her husband in Bihar's Khagaria district married the wife of the man.

According to sources, Mukesh Kumar Singh got into an extramarital affair with one Neeraj Kumar Singh's wife Ruby Devi in February 2022, and eloped with her. He had also taken along his two sons and Ruby Devi's daughter. Wife Swapping or Love Quadrangle in Bihar? Married Women Fall for Each Other’s Husbands, Get Married to Them in Bizarre Exchange in Khagaria.

Following the incident, Neeraj contacted Mukesh's wife whose name is also Ruby Devi. They then called for a Panchayat to take avenge Mukesh and Ruby. Mukesh, who was also present in the Panchayat, refused to abide by its decision. Bihar: Woman Falls in Love With 'Nanad', Marries Sister-in-Law After Dumping Husband in Samastipur!.

Neeraj and Ruby Devi kept in touch with each other and tied a knot on February 11, 2023. They also registered their marriage in a court on February 18.

