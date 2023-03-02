Patna, March 2: Two tales of two bizarre love stories have become the talk of the town wherein two married women married each other's husband after developing feelings for them. Khagaria district of Bihar is the epicenter of this love quadrangle. Engulfed in twists and turns, the story of these 2 couples has left netizens scratching their heads, especially because both the women are named Ruby Devi. Bihar: Woman Falls in Love With 'Nanad', Marries Sister-in-Law After Dumping Husband in Samastipur!

According to the media reports, Ruby Devi of Pasraha village in Chautham Police Station area got married to Neeraj Kumar Singh in 2009. The couple has 4 kids. However, she developed feelings for Mukesh Kumar Singh from the same village. Mukesh, also married, has two children with his wife, also named Ruby Devi. The lovestruck Mukesh and Ruby Devi eloped on February 6 last year. Ruby took her two sons and one daughter along with her and tied the knot with Mukesh. Rajasthan: Teacher Undergoes Sex-Change Surgery to Marry Student in Bharatpur (See Pics).

Enraged over this, Neeraj Kumar Singh filed a kidnapping complaint against Mukesh. He somehow managed to get the phone number of Ruby Devi, the wife of Mukesh Singh. The duo started talking on the phone and soon fell for each other within a week of talking. The duo decided to tie the knot and had a court marriage on February 18.

