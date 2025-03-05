Bhubaneswar, March 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to former Odisha Chief Minister Bijayananda Patnaik, fondly known as Biju Babu, on his 109th birth anniversary. Acknowledging his contributions, the Prime Minister wrote on X, “Remembering Biju Babu on his birth anniversary. We fondly recall his contribution towards Odisha’s development and empowering people. He was also staunchly committed to democratic ideals, strongly opposing the Emergency.”

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also paid tribute to the veteran leader, highlighting his role in the state’s progress. “Humble tributes to the former Chief Minister of Odisha, the legendary Biju Patnaik, on his birth anniversary. His efforts in empowering people and shaping the state's development remain an inspiration. He will always be remembered as a great politician, freedom fighter, and nationalist leader,” Majhi wrote on X. Biju Patnaik Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Hails Former Odisha CM’s Contribution on His Jayanti.

The Chief Minister also garlanded Biju Patnaik’s statue on the Assembly premises. Speaking to reporters, he said, “Biju Babu was a visionary leader who played a key role in modernizing Odisha. From increasing the number of districts from 13 to 30 for better administration to formulating the state’s industrial policy and developing Paradip Port -- his contributions are immense. The new government will work towards realizing his vision for Odisha’s growth, and we will celebrate his birth anniversary with full enthusiasm.”

Leader of Opposition and Biju Patnaik’s son, Naveen Patnaik, also paid his respects, recalling his father’s role in strengthening the Panchayati Raj system and empowering women. “I pay my tributes to the great leader, former Chief Minister, and legendary Biju Patnaik. His bravery and contributions in making Odisha a leading state continue to inspire us. We remain committed to safeguarding the interests and self-esteem of the people of Odisha,” Naveen Patnaik wrote on X. Biju Patnaik's Birth Anniversary No Longer Be Celebrated As Panchayati Raj Diwas on March 5, Says Odisha Government.

For the past three decades, Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary on March 5 has been observed as Panchayati Raj Diwas in recognition of his pioneering role in the system’s implementation in Odisha. However, the BJP-led Odisha government’s recent decision to shift the observance of Panchayati Raj Diwas from March 5 to April 24 has sparked a major controversy in the state. Additionally, the state government has scrapped the official holiday on Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary on March 5.

