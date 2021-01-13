New Delhi, January 13: Amid the outbreak of bird flu in various states all over the country, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday announced a ban on sale, purchase, processing and packaging of chicken across their jurisdiction from immediate effect. The civic bodies also directed hotels and restaurants in the area to not serve poultry meat, its related products and dishes made with eggs. Bird Flu FAQs: Is it Safe to Eat Eggs & Chicken? Do Humans Get Infected With Avian Influenza? Here Are Answers to Your Doubts.

"We are concerned about the cases of bird flu in the city. Nearly 10 states have already been hit by the avian flu and Delhi is one of them. We have to take preventive measures so we have banned the sale and storage of poultry birds, poultry meat and processed chicken and poultry products including eggs in wholesale as well as retail meat markets. The directions will also be applicable to hotels and restaurants serving chicken,” said Jai Prakash, Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation while talking to Hindustan Times. Bird Flu: Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar Says ‘Govt on Alert To Deal With Any Situation.’

The Delhi Government on Monday had said that the city has been affected with bird flu as eight of the 109 samples sent for testing were positive. As a precautionary measure, the government has temporarily closed down the he Ghazipur wholesale poultry and fish market.

