Living a life of utmost compassion- Vijay Bhardwaj understands kindness and sorrow in the same breath and has embraced them as a way of life. A native of Ghaziabad, he carries his virtues and firm values taught by his father at a young age, thereby creating a path for others as well.

Vijay Bhardwaj is a passionate media industry enthusiast leading various projects in the capacity of a Creative Head, Producer and Co- Producer. His journey to Bollywood was filled with various stepping stones and struggles but his relentless determination has made him industry's favourite acting guru wherein- he provides various opportunities to new talent and helps them navigate their way. He provides them with various platforms to showcase their work.

Mr Bhardwaj leads a vibrant political involvement which fuels his investment in carrying out various campaigns and government initiatives for the nation and its public. He has been a life-long member of the R ashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and his work is a mirror of the values he learnt there. He is an active member of the Bharatiya Janta Party and has been the Ex Vice President of the Bihar cell- Mumbai. Under his able guidance countless widows, children, disabled have benefitted. For the past 20 years he has led out support and help to them by providing them with basic necessities such as food, clothing, education. Areas under him have seen tremendous growth and development.

He is also the serving the designation of BJP National executive member Swach Bharat Abhiyan and being the convener of governments initiative- Swach Bharat Abhiyan for Uttar Pradesh through which he has been promoting this campaign on various fronts by organizing activities and events which are impacting many lives.

His work is a reflection of his values and personal strength. He produced the renowned show- Number 1 Dramebaaz at a very early stage in his career. He has successfully aired two seasons of the show for which he was awarded the Golden Achievers Award. But the show has gathered attention for a whole different reason- empathy of Mr Vijay Bhardwaj.

For the show Number 1 Dramebaaz, he went out and launched more than 1600 orphans, poor, helpless children from India and California who were looking for light in their life. The contestants of the show- the orphans and the regular contestants were trained and they stayed under the same roof. This inculcated a spirit of common humanity in them and changed their perspectives. By doing so, Mr Vijay has set an example of how success can be used as a yardstick for the betterment of the society.

His work is not just limited to television. His art has its effects far and wide. He believes that- a producer or an artist must think that whatever happens to him or her is a resource. All things have been given to us for a purpose, so that we may shape our art.

Mr. Vijay Bhardwaj is also a member of the BJP- Beti Bachao Beti Padhao National Team and in that spirit has used his art and media background to nourish this issue. He has actively pursued the Beti Bachao- Beti Padhao campaign where he directed a documentary song for the campaign which urged the society against the vices such as- female foeticide and encouraged educating girls and understanding their importance. Almost 5000 young girls participated in this documentary and Mr. Vijay's efforts were heavily praised and supported by as many as 100 celebrities. His commendable efforts won the hearts of many. The documentary won him the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Award.

Mr. Vijay Bhardwaj has also supported women empowerment by organising- Women E mpowerment Event 2019 and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Award Ceremony 2018, Both these events highlighted the keen interest of Mr. Vijay Bhardwaj in uplifting women and supporting their endeavours and honouring those who work towards the goal of empowering women. He also believes in education being the future of a bright India.

And therefore is promoting the youth of the nation to undertake the campaign- 'Each one Teach Two'. He believes this will not only cultivate a spirit of community in children but will also help the children who need basic education.

Mr Vijay Bhardwaj's continuous efforts in social work and humble attempts to enrich the society have been praised and complimented during this Covid- 19 pandemic as well. He has been helping the community by providing them with knowledge to stay safe and has been distributing sanitisers and masks for everyone's safety as well. These testing times have only increased his spirit to serve his people.

This is just a hint of his oceanic journey which transcends empathy. He can be seen going around spreading the message of humanity and promoting various campaigns through the medium of his art- truly a man ahead of his time!