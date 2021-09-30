The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOP) for Durga Puja celebrations. Idols height to be 2 feet for home idols and 4 feet for public Mandals. Only 5 persons allowed at mandals during Durga Puja. Flowers, sweets banned for devotees at public mandals in Mumbai.

