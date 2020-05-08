BMC Reduces Its Employees’ Strength to 75% to Maintain Social Distancing in Offices Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

BMC workers. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 8: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai amended its previous order on attendance on Friday and reduced its employees' strength to 75% from the earlier 100%. According to a tweet by ANI, the civic body has revised its April 30 order to reduce employees' strength to maintain social distancing in its offices. In its earlier order on April 30, the BMC had made it mandatory for all its staff to report to work but had made an exception for a section of employees – aged 55 years and above. BMC Mandates 100% Attendance for All its Employees in Offices, On-Field Duty Amid Lockdown.

The civic body had stated that its staff above the age of 55 years to work from home or abstain from field duties, while those with comorbidities were given leave for two weeks in view of the coronavirus outbreak. BMC Spokesperson had said that attendance is absolutely compulsory for all other staff employed in office and on field assignments. "Emergency staff above the age of 55 with cormorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments among others have been asked to stay at home for two weeks," said a BMC spokesperson. BMC Official Madhukar Haryan Succumbs to Coronavirus, Was Posted as Inspector at Assessment Department.

Here's the tweet:

Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) amends it's April 30 order to reduce employees' strength to 75% to maintain social distancing in its offices. — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Earlier, the BMC was working with at 50% strength following government guidelines. But later, the BMC asked everyone to attend office as it was observed that 50% attendance made it difficult to implement measures for COVID-19 as manpower was needed in several sections and containment zones in the city. The previous order has been cancelled and 100% attendance has been made mandatory.