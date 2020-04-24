Submit CCTV Footage of Jitendra Awhad's Residence, Bombay HC Directs Police After a Man is Beaten up in the Premises

Jitendra Awhad (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, April 24: The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the police and the state government to submit CCTV footage of an incident that happened on the premises of Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad's residence. According to the Hindu report, the footage allegedly shows a man being beaten up on the premises of the NCP leader's residence.

The petition was filed by Thane resident Anant Karmuse, who alleged that he was abducted and beaten up by the men working with Awhad over a social media post. The petitioner's post was about PM Narendra Modi's appeal to light candles and diyas on April 5. Switch Off All Lights, Light Candle, Diya, Torch or Mobile Phone Flash at Your Door or Balcony For 9 Minutes on Sunday, April 5 at 9 PM to Beat The Darkness Brought by Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi to India.

The High Court, therefore, asked the state government and police to submit all the CCTV camera footage, call data records and other evidence to be preserved and sent to the Thane judicial magistrate.

According to reports, Karmuse had filed a complaint of assault, kidnapping and criminal intimidation against unidentified supporters of the Maharashtra Housing Minister earlier this month. Five people were also arrested, and the Court sent them to police custody.