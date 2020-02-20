BSF Commandant BB Yadav Commits Suicide by Shooting Himself With Service Rifle at Karole Krishna Border Outpost in Kathua

Border Security Force (BSF) (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Jammu, February 20: In a tragic incident, an Assistant Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to an ANI update, his body has been sent to Sub District Hospital, Hiranagar for post mortem. The deceased VB Yadav of the 90th Battalion was posted in Karal Krishna Border Post area along the International Border.

Officials informed that he shot himself inside his room at 8.45 am. A case has been registered. The motive behind what led the jawan to take the extreme step is not known yet. In 2018 BSF had launched two ambitious projects to curb suicides and depression amongst its jawans and introduced a 'wellness quotient assessment' test in their annual medical checkup. Jammu And Kashmir: BSF Jawan Goes Missing During Patrolling Duty Along International Border.

Check ANI tweet:

Jammu and Kashmir: A Border Security Force (BSF) Assistant Commandant, BB Yadav allegedly committed suicide at BSF's Karole Krishna border outpost, in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, earlier today. His body has been sent to Sub District hospital, Hiranagar for postmortem. — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Last year, Rohit, son of Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF Constable who attracted the nation's attention on the issue to poor food being served to the jawans through a video in 2017, was found dead in his room. The 22-year-old Rohit was found dead in his room with a pistol, said the police after they reached the constable's house.