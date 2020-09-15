Srinagar, September 15: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday said it foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistan terrorists at the international border in Samba sector of Jammu on the intervening night of September 14-15. The BSF said Pakistani terrorists who attempted sneak into India were helped by Pakistani rangers. After coming under heavy firing from the BSF troops, terrorists went back. Indian Forces at Pakistan Border on High Alert after Intelligence Warns of 'BAT Attack'.

"On the intervening night of 14-15 Sep, BSF troops foiled an infiltration bid of armed terrorists from Pakistan side, helped by Pakistani Rangers. After heavy firing by BSF troops, terrorists were seen fleeing toward Pakistan side," a spokesperson of BSF, Jammu, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. He added that a strong protest note was being lodged with the Pakistani rangers for helping the infiltrating terrorists. India Stages Walkout From SCO Meeting in Protest After Pakistan Projects Map With Indian Territories.

Last week, the BSF foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics from Pakistan and shot down two smugglers. The incident took place in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar on the intervening night of September 8-9. BSF recieved specific intelligence inputs about narcotics smuggling from Pakistan side to the Indian side in AOR of BOP Khayaliwala, Sriganganagar border outpost. Alert troops foiled a nefarious attempt by armed smugglers and shot dead two smugglers ahead of the fence.

