CDS Bipin Rawat, All Three Army Chiefs to Address Press on 'Important Issues' at 6 PM Today

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 1: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs of Indian Army would be convening at 6 pm today before the media, in the national capital. The heads of armed forces wings would be holding a press conference on "important issues", said a statement issued by the Army. The specific topic on which the Army's address would be focused on was not revealed. Red, Orange and Green Zones in India Updated Based on COVID-19 Hotspots, Check Full State-Wise List.

Along with Rawat, the three other military officers who would be interacting with the press are: Chief of the Army Staff — General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Naval Staff — Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of the Air Staff — Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

Update by ANI

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs to hold press conference on important issues at 6 pm today. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/h2O6rJAsWg — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

The media interacted by the Army comes amidst the state of coronavirus pandemic. The virus outbreak has affected all parts of the nation, with a total of 35,043 cases recorded so far. The death count due to COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated to 1,147.

The Union government has divided the nation into three zones - red, orange and green - based on the threat of coronavirus. A total of 130 out of the 733 districts are categorised as "red" - signalling an imminent threat of community outbreak. 284 and 319 districts were categorised as orange and green, where economic activities can be partially and largely restored, respectively.

The nationwide lockdown, which is slated to end on May 3, has not been extended so far by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a video-interaction with the Chief Ministers on Monday, he had agreed that the restrictions must continue in areas entailing COVID-19 hotspots.