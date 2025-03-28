New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for fixing the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for KHARIF Season 2025 (from 01.04.2025 to 30.09.2025) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers, said a official statement.

The budgetary requirement for the Kharif season of 2024 would be approximately Rs 37,216.15 cr. This is approximately Rs 13,000 crores more than the budgetary requirement for the Rabi seasons of 2024-25.

The availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable and reasonable prices will be ensured.

Rationalisation of subsidy on P&K fertilisers in view of recent trends in the international prices of fertilisers and inputs.

The subsidy on P&K fertilizers, including NPKS grades, will be provided based on approved rates for Kharif 2025 (applicable from 01.04.2025 to 30.09.2025) to ensure smooth availability of these fertilisers to the farmers at affordable prices.

The government is making available 28 grades of P&K fertilizers to farmers at subsidised prices through fertiliser manufacturers/importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilisers is governed by NBS Scheme w.e.f. 01.04.2010. In accordance with its farmer-friendly approach, the Government is committed to ensuring the availability of P&K fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices.

In view of the recent trends in the international prices of fertilizers & inputs, i.e. Urea, DAP, MOP and Sulphur, the Government has decided to approve the NBS rates for Kharif 2025 effective from 01.04.25 to 30.09.25 on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers, including NPKS grades.

The subsidy would be provided to the fertilizer companies at approved and notified rates so that fertilizers are made available to farmers at affordable prices. (ANI)

