Chandigarh, June 26: A seven-month-old baby and a woman tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 425 in the Union Territory, a health bulletin said. The child is related to a COVID-19 patient in sector 22 here, it said. Also Read | China Must Stop Building New Structures to End Stand-Off With India Along LAC: Indian Envoy.

A 25-year-old woman, resident of sector 26, also tested positive for the pathogen. According to the bulletin, six coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the disease. A total of 335 people have been cured so far. Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 5,024 COVID-19 Cases, State tally Tops 1.5 Lakh-Mark; Death Toll Increased to 7,106.

The bulletin said 7,201 samples have been collected till now for COVID-19 test and of them, 6,746 tested negative for the virus while reports of 29 cases are awaited. There are 84 active cases in the city, while the death toll due to the disease stands at six, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)