Lucknow, July 4: The Noida police nabbed three men on Saturday who were travelling to Meerut for setting up an illegal arms manufacturing factory, as per reports. Huge amount of arms and weapons were also recovered reportedly from their possession. Following a tip-off from the SWAT team, the police chased down a SUV on its way to Meerut through the Shahberi area of Bisrakh and the three accused, identified as Shakil, Aftab, and Sagir, were arrested. The accused reportedly ran an illegal arms factory in Ghaziabad and wanted to shift it to Meerut. Uttar Pradesh: Illegal Arms Factory Unearthed in Amethi, 12 Country-Made Pistols Recovered.

According to reports, the three arrested men were shifting the factory to Meerut with the help of two other accused, identified as Rahees and Hashim. “One of the accused Sagir told us that he was in touch with Rahees with whom he had planned to set up the new arms factory. The accused had been sourcing raw materials from Delhi’s Vinod Nagar area through a person named Saleem. On Saturday, they were going towards Meerut to meet Rahees," DCP (crime) Abhishek Singh told the Times of India. Illegal Arms Manufacturing Factory Unearthed in UP.

The police also recovered a large quantity of arms from the three men. According to TOI report, 30 live cartridges, 50 dead ones, 23 magazines, 80 spring rolls, 10 pistols, drill machines and other equipment were recovered from the trio's possession.

In an another recent incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, the police unearthed an illegal arms factory in Amethi's Adhanpur village in May this year. 12-country made pistols, live cartridges and equipment were recovered from the place during the police raid. Two person were also arrested in this regard by the police.

