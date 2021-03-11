Amethi, March 11: An illegal arms factory was unearthed by a police team here on Thursday and 12 country-made pistols recovered, police said. The team conducted a raid in Adhanpur village at about 2 am.

Besides country-made pistols, live cartridges and equipment were recovered from the spot, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vinod Kumar Pandey, said. Illegal Arms Factory Busted in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar; Two Arrested, Cache of Weapons Seized.

Two persons identified as Kallu Vishwakarma and Krisnha Kumar have been arrested. An FIR has been registered.