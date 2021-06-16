Chandigarh, June 16: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy was reportedly kidnapped on Tuesday and the kidnapper demanded a Rs 50 Lakh ransom by the teenager's father, threatening to kill him otherwise. However, the boy was the kidnappers failed to collect any ransom money and the boy was released after four hours, unharmed. The incident reportedly took place at Kishangarh village, when the boy along with his friends went for cycling. Gujarat: Two-Month-Old Baby, Kidnapped and Rescued Twice, Gets Round the Clock Police Protection.

As per reports, the boy was kidnapped near the railway crossing of Mani Majra, when three kidnapper in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza deagged him inside the car and went away. Following which his father received a call from the kidnappers demanding a ransom of Rs 50 Lkah, as reported by the Hindustan Times. The boy's father, who runs a canteen in Sector 19, filed a complaint to the Mani Majra police station. Goa: Month-Old Baby Kidnapped From Panaji Hospital, Police Launch Manhunt.

The kidnappers reportedly asked the father's boy to come to to the bridge in Sector 21, Panchkula with the ransom and the police laid down the trap for them. However, the kidnapper never showed up at the location. After some hours, the boy was released by the kidnappers and returned home unharmed. A case has been lodged under section 364A of the Indian Penal Code in this matter at the Mani Majra police station and the investigation is being undertaken.

