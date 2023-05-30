Mumbai, May 30: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak case could mark as first-of-its-kind case in the country wherein candidates cheated in the competitive examinations using ChatGPT.

The special investigation team (SIT) looking into the leak has discovered that one of the suspects utilised cutting-edge technology to access the exam question paper meant for hiring assistant executive engineers (AEE) and divisional accounts officers (DAO), and obtain answers to the questions. He further used bluetooth headphones to communicate the solutions to candidates as they were completing the tests. ChatGPT: From Login To How To Use, Here’s a Complete Guide To Try Out the AI-Powered Chatbot.

After detaining Poola Ramesh, a divisional engineer of Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited in Peddapalli, the SIT learned of the shocking circumstances.

Ramesh reportedly used ChatGPT to obtain solutions for two of the questions after gaining access to stolen question papers from at least three examinations. Media reports with knowledge of the inquiry claim that Ramesh devised a complex scheme to provide seven students taking two examinations on January 22 and February 26 with the answers. All seven were asked to put Bluetooth tiny earpieces in their ear canals by him.

Ten minutes after the exam began, a principal at the testing location reportedly took pictures of the question sheets and forwarded them to Ramesh. Ramesh utilised ChatGPT to find the right answers and passed them on to the candidates while he was seated with four of his colleagues at a different location. Allegedly, each of the seven had promised to pay Rs. 40 lakh for the assistance in passing. ChatGPT: OpenAI Restores Access to Its AI Chatbot in Italy After Ban Over User Data Concerns.

Further investigation in the matter is being carried out in SIT.

