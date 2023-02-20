New Delhi, February 20 : With the availability of the new chatbot ChatGPT, there has been a huge upheaval in the technology world. While a set of people are going gaga over it, a lot of others are concerned about its harmful impact on the very human race.

So, what exactly is this ChatGPT? And how do you use it? Is it easy to use? We are looking into all that here in a simplified way, so that you can also use ChatGPT and decide for yourself if it works for you and if, it is a friend of a foe. Keep reading.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is a chatbot powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) which was initially launched in November 2022. This newly launched free AI has created immense buzz in the whole world, although its quick succession to unprecedented success have ensured that it also release a paid subscription version.

ChatGPT is essentially an AI powered natural language processing tool which that allows one to have human-to-human like conversations and a whole lot more with it. This AI based language model was developed by a non-profit startup called OpenAI in San Francisco. The chatbot was created to offer answers to questions in a human-like manner and also perform a number of other tasks such as composing texts, emails, essays, write codes, compose music and much more. One can use ChatGPT is offered free to the public as it is aiming to improve with the help of user feedback. However, from February 1, the ChatGPT Plus has also released which is a paid subscription-based service.

How to Use ChatGPT?

While ChatGPT is open for both Android and iOS users, it can be used only through the browser, as a mobile app of the chatbot is yet to be developed, which is said to be in the works. So, here’s how to use it in a simple step-by-step manner:

Firstly, to use ChatGPT you have to visit its maker’s website and sign up as a user. To do this, visit the official portal chat.openai.com on the web browser on any device and sign up on the website to be able to use the chatbot.

ChatGPT Step-By-Step User Guide :

Simply follow these steps to experience the Artificial Intelligence driven chatbot – ChatGPT :

Visit and login to chat.openai.com on laptop or any portable device on a web browser.

Click on the Try ChatGPT banner which appears on the top of the screen.

New user you have to create a new account using the phone number or email id.

Then click on signup to login using the credentials provided during account creation

Verify the account using the Open AI ChatGPT Login credentials with an OTP.

Once the account is verified, you can go ahead with the instructions from OpenAI and start using ChatGPT

Once you use the ChatGPT, you will be able to figure out how to use it and if it is helpful for you or not. In many instances, chatting with ChatGPT has lead to it offering weird or alarming responses, that is because the users have been interacting with the language tool for a longer time period and this tool is essentially still under testing phase. Hence, it is ideal to use the ChatGPT for simple tasks and logical conversations for now for just a few minutes or well under an hour, just to avoid chances of getting creeped out by the chatbot wandering off with weird responses upon lengthy conversations.

