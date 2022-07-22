Chennai, July 22: A 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a Class 10 girl, the police said.

The child was 15 years of age when the crime took place. The man, according to the police was her neighbour and he raped her when she was alone at home. Karnataka Shocker: Class 10 Girl Gives Birth to Child, Man Arrested Under POSCO Act.

Police said the crime came to light after the girl complained of stomach ache, and on medical examination was found to be two-and-a-half months pregnant. After the doctors informed the parents that the girl was pregnant, she narrated the incident to the parents and the doctor, who immediately informed the police.

Police later arrested the 63-year-old man under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act. The man was arrested on Thursday and produced before the judicial magistrate court on Friday and remanded in judicial custody.

In another separate incident, two juveniles were arrested by the police on Thursday after their classmate complained that they had raped her. The girl was three months pregnant. The incident occurred in Tiruvallur district near Chennai and the police arrested the boys and send them to the Observatory home. Police said that they had taken the girl to their residence when their parents had gone to work and raped her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2022 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).