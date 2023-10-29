Chennai, October 29: In an unfortunate incident, a 74-year-old man died of stroke on Saturday, October 28, while undergoing treatment at Government College Hospital after getting hit by a cow at Triplicane in Chennai on October 18. The man was hit when he tried to get the cow’s “blessings.”

According to a report in TOI, the deceased Sundaram was a speech and hearing impaired man. He got hit on the forehead by the cow on South Mada Street, causing an injury, as reported by an investigating officer. Dog Bite Claims a Life in Delhi; 65-Year-Old Man Dies of Rabies After Being Bitten by Stray Dog in Chawri Bazar.

Dr. A. Aravind, government medical college hospital dean said that Sundaram came with minor injuries after he was hit by a cow. “A CT scan was done. He had a history of diabetes and hypertension. His sugar and pressure levels were high. He was under treatment in the ward for three days. He then developed a stroke,” he added. Dog Attack: Stray Dog Menace Continues in Kerala; Man Killed After Accident Involving the Canine at Aruviyod Junction.

The doctor further added that Sundaram developed breathing difficulties while being treated for a stroke. “He was put on a ventilator and weaned off the ventilator support. But around midnight on Friday, he developed another stroke and died of a cerebrovascular accident,” he said.

GCC commissioner J Radhakrishnan said that the cow, which caused serious injury leading to hospitalisation of Sundaram, was caught and moved to Goshala at Kancheepuram. “As many as 2,000 cattle, let out to roam the streets regularly, have been identified. Also ‘hot spots’ are being identified and Kodungaiyur is one of them along with Koyambedu,” he added.

