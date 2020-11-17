New Delhi, November 17: The Delhi government, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has declared a public holiday on November 20 in view of the Chhath Puja 2020 celebrations. It means all Delhi government offices will remain shut in Delhi on November 20. Here it may be noted that the Delhi government has imposed certain restrictions on the Chhath Puja celebrations in view of rising cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has banned community Chhath Puja celebrations at ghats. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited people from celebrating Chhath Puja in public places. Every year, people, especially from Poorvanchal, congregate on the banks of Yamuna to worship the Sun. These precautionary steps have been taken as Delhi is witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has also proposed lockdowns of local market places that might emerge as COVID-19 hotspots. The proposal has been sent to the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. Delhi witnessed significantly low numbers of coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours on Monday, with latest government figures recording 3,797 new cases and pushing the national capital's total tally to 4,89,202.

