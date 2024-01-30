Raipur, January 30: Two CRPF personnel were killed and 10 others injured during a gun battle with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, official sources said. The incident occurred near the Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said. Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals Killed by Security Forces in Dantewada, Arms and Ammunition Recovered

The village is located along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts. A team from the 201 battalion of the CoBRA and 150 battalion of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) when the exchange of fire began around 1 pm. An FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Naxal areas.

Two CRPF personnel were killed and about 10 have suffered injuries during the operation, the sources said. The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF is a jungle warfare unit. The commandos have launched an effective retaliation, the sources said, adding helicopters are being requisitioned for evacuating the injured.