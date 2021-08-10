Kabeerdham, August 10: A man allegedly murdered his neighbour in Kabeerdham district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday night over the suspicion of black magic. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Pardeshi Baiga. The incident took place in the Kauwanar village of the district on the night of the Hareli festival. Maharashtra Shocker: Pune Man Cheats People by Promising to Solve Their Problems through 'Black Magic', Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the deceased’s wife and his 16-year-old daughter were also injured in the attack when they tried to intervene. Their condition is reported to be critical. The accused has been identified as 55-year-old Mangal Baiga. He attacked Pardeshi, suspecting him of performing black magic on his family. Palghar: Two Tantriks Arrested for Performing Black Magic Rituals Seeking Death of Eknath Shinde.

After hacking Pardeshi to death, Mangal escaped from the spot. Hearing the screams of the woman, neighbours rushed to the spot. They informed the police. The injured woman and her daughter were rushed to a hospital. The accused hid in the nearby fields. The police arrested the accused from the fields. Maharashtra Shocker: Couple Kills 6-Year-Old Boy in Beed On Suspicion That Black Magic Practised By His Family Led to Their Buffalo's Death.

As per the report, in the past, Pardeshi had reported to police that he was getting threats of dire consequences from Mangal. However, no action was taken reportedly due to the lack of evidence. Pardeshi was involved in a land dispute with the Mangla, who accused him of using black magic to grab the land.

