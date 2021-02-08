Mumbai, February 8: In a shocking case reported from Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, a man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly duping people by on account of solving their problems through 'black magic.' As per reports, the 40-year-old man identified as Gautam Pandharinath More caught by the police while he was on his way to perform a 'special pooja.' Maharashtra Shocker: Couple Kills 6-Year-Old Boy in Beed On Suspicion That Black Magic Practised By His Family Led to Their Buffalo's Death.

The police also recovered things used to perform 'black magic' from him, as per reports. An FIR has been filed against the accused at the Chikhali police station under Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, as reported by the Indian Express. Palghar: Two Tantriks Arrested for Performing Black Magic Rituals Seeking Death of Eknath Shinde.

“Accused More is a native of Yevatmal. He was earlier washing vehicles to earn his living, but now got into black magic. We arrested him before he could cheat anyone. Further probe is on,” Sub Inspector S P Deshmukh who is the investigating officer in the case , told the Indian Express.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).