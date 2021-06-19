Surguja, June 19: In a shocking incident, two minors were gangraped by four people in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district. The two minors went to attend a wedding. They were gangraped by the bride’s brother and three other relatives. The police arrested the bride’s brother, who was the main accused. Meanwhile, three other accused are still absconding. The incident took place on June 10 in the Bishunpur village of the district.

According to a report published in CNN News18, the two girls went to the wedding with their families. The accused reportedly took out the minors on the pretext of touring Mainpat village. The four accused took the girls in a Bolero car. They took them to an isolated place and reportedly forced them to drink alcohol, and then committed the heinous crime. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Class 11 Student in Relationship With Friend Gives Birth to Stillborn Baby at School Hostel, Superintendent Suspended.

The accused even threatened the girls not to tell anybody. After the wedding, the minors narrated the ordeal to their family members. A zero FIR was registered in Jashpur’s Pathalgaon town, and the case was handed over to the Sitapur police in the district. The main accused have been identified as Anil. Meanwhile, Mukesh and Rajendra are the other two accused. Police have launched an investigation in the case. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Tries to Rape Four-year-old, Kills Her Infant Sister After Failed Attempt.

It is not the first incident of sexual assault against minors in Chhattisgarh. Earlier, in January this year also, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped and stoned to death. The accused also killed her father. The incident took place minor girl was allegedly gangraped and stoned to death in the Korba district of the state.

