New Delhi, September 22: Taj Mahal opened to tourists on Monday after being shut for almost six months due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. According to an Indian Express report, Chinese national Liang Chiacheng was the first visitor on Monday.

Tourists were seen, despite the strict protocol ensuring safety and precaution. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) confirmed that on the first day, there were around 1,235 visitors. This is nowhere close to the footfall of 20,000-40,000 daily visitors in pre-COVID-19 times. Taj Mahal Reopens For Visitors 6 Months After Coronavirus-Induced Closure, List of Guidelines For Tourists.

As per protocol, the district authorities had decided to allow only 5,000 visitors a day, in two batches — sunrise to noon, and 12.30 pm to sunset.No visitor will be allowed on a Friday. The six-month break was the longest the 17th Century monument.

The monument opened to the public by following a host of guidelines, With physical tickets not allowed, the ticket window is shut and most visitors have e-tickets on their mobile phones. Visitors are let in after the mandatory thermal scanning and sanitising of hands and feet by staff in PPE gear.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).