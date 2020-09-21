Agra, September 21: Taj Mahal in Agra, the 17th-century monument of love, reopened for visitors on Monday after an unprecedented closure of six months due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has made necessary arrangements to facilitate the visit of tourists at Taj Mahal in compliance with guidelines issued in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Agra has reported 4,706 coronavirus cases so far. Mughal Museum in Agra Renamed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum by UP Govt.

Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Besides, Taj Mahal, the Agra Fort also reopened for tourists. Taj Mahal will open for visitors 30 minutes before sunrise and close 30 minutes before sunset. No visitors will be allowed on Friday. Authorities will allow entry of tourists in the Agra Fort from sunrise till sunset every day. Here are some guidelines and measures taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Taj Mahal Is Closed, Cricket Is On! Kids Play at World’s Best Gully Cricket Location, Mehtab Bagh, Agra! (View Pics and Video).

The Taj Mahal will have visitors in two slots — pre-lunch and post-lunch.

Only 2,500 visitors will be permitted inside Taj Mahal in one shift.

Once tickets for the first slot are sold, tickets will be issued for the second slot.

All visitors must book tickets online. There will be no window ticket sale.

Entry ticket will cost Rs 50 for domestic tourists. Foreigners will need to buy Rs 1,100 entrance tickets.

Rs 200 ticket is additional to enter the main platform for a view of the graves of Emperor Shah Jahan and his beloved consort Mumtaz Mahal.

"Sanitisation at the Eastern and the Western gates, thermal screening, painting of circles for social distancing, etc., are in place," Amar Nath Gupta, caretaker of the Taj Mahal, told IANS. The total number of coronavirus cases in Agra was 4,706 on Sunday, of which 3,727 have recovered. The number of active cases was 862. So far, there have been 117 deaths.

