CM Yogi Adityanath Authorises UP Health Department to Use His Govt Aircraft For Bringing Necessary Equipment to State Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

CM Yogi Adityanath Authorises UP Health Department to Use His Govt Aircraft (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, March 4: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has authorised the State Health Department to use his government aircraft for bringing necessary equipment from other states to Uttar Pradesh amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state is 8729 so far.

India, on the other hand, has witnessed the highest single-day spike of 9,304 new coronavirus cases and 260 deaths in the past 24 hours on Thursday. The total number of cases has increased to 2,16,919. Out of which, 1,06,737 are active cases, 1,04,107 have been cured, discharged or migrated. There have been 6,075 deaths so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare website. India Reports Highest Spike of 9,304 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Count Rises to 2,16,919, Death Toll at 6,075.

CM Yogi Adityanath Authorises UP Health Department to Use His Govt Aircraft:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has authorised the State Health Department to use his government aircraft for bringing neccessary equipments from other states to Uttar Pradesh amid #COVID19 pandemic outbreak. pic.twitter.com/8ZJgI34EOa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 4, 2020

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that India’s coronavirus recovery improved to 48 percent. At a press conference, it was also mentioned that the COVID-19 mortality rate in India is 2.82 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the world. India is currently in the middle of phase five of the lockdown with a slew of relaxations in an attempt to open the economy which has come to a grinding halt owing to the lockdown.