Bengaluru, September 19: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Ashwathnarayan requested all those to take precautions who came in close contact with him. The Karnataka Deputy CM took to Twitter to give an update about his health condition. He is asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine. Shivaram Hebbar, Karnataka Labour Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Ashwathnarayan tweeted, “In anticipation of the upcoming Assembly sessions, I underwent a #COVID19 test on Saturday, and my results have returned positive. I am asymptomatic and will be under home isolation. I request those who have come in contact with me to take the necessary precautions.” Harish Rao, Telangana Finance Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Tweet by CN Ashwathnarayan:

On Friday, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri along with other political leaders, underwent a COVID-19. This comes ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly, which is scheduled to begin from September 21. Earlier this week, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also tested positive for COVID-19.

