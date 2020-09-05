Hyderabad, Sep 5: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and was 'fine.' In a tweet, the minister said, "On displaying initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested and the report came back positive.

My health is fine. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, to please isolate yourself and get the Covid test done." Harish Rao is the nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekahar Rao.

On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get Covid Test done — Harish Rao Thanneeru #StayHome #StaySafe (@trsharish) September 5, 2020

Earlier a couple of Telangana ministers who tested positive for the deadly virus have undergone treatment and were cured.

