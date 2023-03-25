Coimbatore, March 25: In a tragic incident, a wild elephant was electrocuted when an electric pole, with live wire, fell on it at a private land coming under Periyanaickenpalayam forest range in Coimbatore Division, in the early hours of Saturday, police said. Tamil Nadu: Male Elephant Electrocuted to Death After Power Line Falls on It in Coimbatore (See Pics and Video).

The pachyderm was rubbing its body on the electric pole located on the patta land in Thadagam reserve forest area, which accidently fell on it. The male elephant died on the spot, they said. Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu: Selfie With Wild Jumbos Turns Into Tragedy for Man After Trampling Incident in Krishnagiri.

Visuals From the Spot:

The electric pole found broken into two pieces. pic.twitter.com/koqHZ1frOB — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) March 25, 2023

On information, forest department staff alerted the Electricity department who switched off the power line immediately. Senior forest department officials rushed to the spot. After carrying out an inquiry, the officials will arrange for the postmortem of the elephant, police said.