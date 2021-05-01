New Delhi, May 1: Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the union government over mismanagement of Covid situation and said the boat with 130 crore people is sinking.

Chidambaram tweeted, "Re-tweeting Health Minister (original tweet was invisible) "May Day! May Day! The Ship IN 2021 with 130 cr on board is sinking. Save Us! At least Save Me!" India Sees Biggest Single-Day Jump of Over 4 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Nears 2 Crore.

P. Chidambaram's Tweet

Re-tweeting Health Minister (his original tweet was invisible) “May Day! May Day! The Ship IN 2021 with 130 cr on board is sinking. Save Us! At least Save Me!” — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 1, 2021

India witnessed highest spike 3,86,452 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday and 3,498 fatalities due to virus infection, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It was the ninth day in a row on Friday when India recorded more than 3 lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past three days. On Thursday India witnessed 3,645 deaths, highest fatalities in a day.

