Kerala Congress leader and Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas suffered critical injuries after falling from a stage approximately 15 feet high during an event in Kochi’s JN Stadium on January 1. The incident occurred at a mass dance program aiming for a Guinness World Record, which reportedly flouted key safety measures. Thomas, who sustained severe injuries, is currently on ventilator support. According to a hospital bulletin, her condition has slightly improved, but she remains under close medical observation. A video of the exact moment of the incident surfaced on the internet on January 4. The event organizers are under scrutiny for alleged negligence, as initial reports indicate multiple violations of safety protocols in the construction of the stage. Uma Thomas Health Update: Kerala Congress MLA Critical After Falling From VIP Gallery of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Police Book Organisers for Safety Lapses.

Video Capturing Exact Moments When Uma Thomas Fell

Shocking video of Kerala Congress MLA Uma Thomas falling from a stage set at a height of 15 ft. with serious injuries & she is on a ventilator now. The stage was set for a Guinness world record mass dance event which had serious violations of safety norms in JN Stadium, Kochi. pic.twitter.com/eIvT6TOTOM — Vije (@vijeshetty) January 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)